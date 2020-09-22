UrduPoint.com
UN Ably Performs Mission Of Protecting Peace, Helping Mitigate Local Crises - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday praised the United Nations for successfully performing its mission throughout the organization's existence at the 75th United Nations General Assembly debate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday praised the United Nations for successfully performing its mission throughout the organization's existence at the 75th United Nations General Assembly debate.

"Looking back at the past decades, one can say that despite all difficulties of the Cold War period, major geopolitical shifts and all the intricacies of today's global politics, the UN has been ably fulfilling its mission of protecting peace, promoting sustainable development of the peoples and continents, and providing assistance in mitigating local crises," Putin said in his address.

