UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Accuses Asian Nations Of Censorship During Pandemic

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 07:11 PM

UN accuses Asian nations of censorship during pandemic

The United Nations rights chief Michelle Bachelet warned Wednesday that China and other Asian countries were using the coronavirus crisis as an excuse to clamp down on free expression and tighten censorship

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The United Nations rights chief Michelle Bachelet warned Wednesday that China and other Asian countries were using the coronavirus crisis as an excuse to clamp down on free expression and tighten censorship.

The UN rights office said it had received information on "more than a dozen cases of medical professionals, academics and ordinary citizens who appear to have been detained, and in some instances charged, for publishing their views or other information on the situation related to COVID-19," or for being critical of the government's response to the crisis.

Related Topics

United Nations China Government Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ANP chief Asfand Yar grieves over death of MPA Jam ..

3 minutes ago

Private Education Network for opening of private s ..

3 minutes ago

Facebook, PayPal invest in Indonesian start-up Goj ..

4 minutes ago

Brazil's industrial production plummets 18.8% in A ..

4 minutes ago

The Lancet casts doubt over hydroxychloroquine stu ..

14 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad seeks private hospit ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.