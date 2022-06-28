UrduPoint.com

UN Accuses Morocco, Spain Of 'excessive Force' In Migrant Tragedy

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2022 | 11:20 PM

UN accuses Morocco, Spain of 'excessive force' in migrant tragedy

The United Nations on Tuesday denounced what it called "excessive force" by authorities on the border between Morocco and Spain and demanded an investigation of the deaths of 23 people when migrants stormed the border

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :The United Nations on Tuesday denounced what it called "excessive force" by authorities on the border between Morocco and Spain and demanded an investigation of the deaths of 23 people when migrants stormed the border.

About 2,000 African migrants were attempting to cross the border from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Melilla when the violence unfolded on Friday.

"We saw the use of excessive force by the authorities, which needs to be investigated because it is unacceptable," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, told reporters.

"People who are on the move have human rights and those need to be respected and we're seeing them all too often disrespected. We've seen it on both sides of the border," Dujarric added.

Earlier in the day, a spokeswoman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights also called for an investigation of the tragedy.

At the request of Kenya, the UN Security Council will hold a closed-door meeting on the incident on Wednesday.

Some 140 police officers were wounded in the violence in Melilla, according to Moroccan officials.

It was the heaviest toll in years from such attempts to cross the frontier at Melilla.

prh/sst/bgs

Related Topics

Police United Nations Melilla Spain Kenya Morocco Border All From

Recent Stories

Canadian Psychiatrist Prof Aziz Memon visits LU ho ..

Canadian Psychiatrist Prof Aziz Memon visits LU hospital

16 seconds ago
 US migrant deaths: what we know

US migrant deaths: what we know

18 seconds ago
 Spitting mad Kyrgios blasts fans' 'disrespect', '9 ..

Spitting mad Kyrgios blasts fans' 'disrespect', '90-year-old' officials

20 seconds ago
 Pogacar favourite as Tour de France set for first ..

Pogacar favourite as Tour de France set for first Danish start

2 minutes ago
 LDA demolishes, seals various illegal buildings

LDA demolishes, seals various illegal buildings

2 minutes ago
 22 held with contraband

22 held with contraband

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.