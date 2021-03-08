UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Achieves Gender Parity In Senior Posts For First Time In History - Guterres

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 09:41 PM

UN Achieves Gender Parity in Senior Posts for First Time in History - Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday the United Nations achieved gender parity in leadership positions for the first time in history

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday the United Nations achieved gender parity in leadership positions for the first time in history.

"I am proud that we have achieved gender parity in UN leadership posts for the first time in history," Guterres said during a meeting to mark International Women's Day.

Guterres noted that the proportion of women working in the UN Secretariat has steadily increased to over 41 percent from 37 percent in 2017.

The UN chief said the world's body is currently taking steps to identify women candidates to replace many of the 3,000 international staff who will be retiring in the next eight years, most of whom are men.

"I call on member states to contribute to this effort by supporting women candidates at the national level, and to work with us to identify and attract women from all backgrounds to work at the United Nations," he said.

Guterres also urged for laws and policies that would support women in leadership, address gender violence and increase access to financing for women.

Related Topics

World United Nations Women 2017 All From

Recent Stories

Revolutionary steps afoot to modernize Livestock S ..

3 minutes ago

RDIF, Adienne Pharma & Biotech Sign Deal to Produc ..

9 minutes ago

Judge Delays Jury Selection in Trial of Officer Ch ..

9 minutes ago

Libyan Parliament Postpones Vote of Confidence on ..

9 minutes ago

District admin arranges panel discussion on Women' ..

9 minutes ago

KATI felicitates Prime Minister for getting vote o ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.