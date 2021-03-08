UN Achieves Gender Parity in Senior Posts for First Time in History - Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday the United Nations achieved gender parity in leadership positions for the first time in history

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday the United Nations achieved gender parity in leadership positions for the first time in history.

"I am proud that we have achieved gender parity in UN leadership posts for the first time in history," Guterres said during a meeting to mark International Women's Day.

Guterres noted that the proportion of women working in the UN Secretariat has steadily increased to over 41 percent from 37 percent in 2017.

The UN chief said the world's body is currently taking steps to identify women candidates to replace many of the 3,000 international staff who will be retiring in the next eight years, most of whom are men.

"I call on member states to contribute to this effort by supporting women candidates at the national level, and to work with us to identify and attract women from all backgrounds to work at the United Nations," he said.

Guterres also urged for laws and policies that would support women in leadership, address gender violence and increase access to financing for women.