UN Actions Done 'Without Prejudice' as They Fall Within Scope of World Body - Spokesperson

The actions undertaken by the United Nations fall squarely within the scope of its work and are done without prejudice, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The actions undertaken by the United Nations fall squarely within the scope of its work and are done without prejudice, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"The Secretary General's actions and the UN Secretariat actions, in all of their scope, from A to Z, are based on the Charter and based on the instructions given to us from member states and are done without prejudice," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

The United Nations is ready to analyze any information brought to it by the member states, Dujarric added.

On Wednesday, the Russian mission to the United Nations criticized the United Nations Secretariat for its bias in favor of the states of the so-called collective West.

The Russian mission said the United Nations has no mandate to investigate Russia's actions in Ukraine on its own because the world body's mandate is purely technical and focuses on easing communications among member states.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that the joining of four regions in Ukraine to Russia after conducting referendums there is illegal.

Russia has since increased its suspicions of the alleged impartiality of the United Nations and has said it does not consider the world body as a serious mediator to the conflict in Ukraine.