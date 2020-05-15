UN Activates Emergency Protocol As COVID-19 Reaches Rohingya Refugee Camp in Bangladesh

The United Nations activated response mechanisms on Friday to limit the spread of the new coronavirus in Bangladesh after a Rohingya refugee from the world's largest refugee camp tested positive

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The United Nations activated response mechanisms on Friday to limit the spread of the new coronavirus in Bangladesh after a Rohingya refugee from the world's largest refugee camp tested positive.

"With this first confirmed case, response mechanisms have now been activated and will require additional international support," Andrej Mahecic, a spokesman for the UN Refugee Agency, said.

He told reporters that a Bangladeshi native in the Cox's Bazar area had also been diagnosed with COVID-19. Both had approached health facilities run by humanitarian agencies, where samples were taken.

Rapid investigation teams have been activated to investigate both cases and trace contacts. Hygiene promotion has been stepped up to make sure that hand washing facilities and soap are readily available.

The UN fears that an outbreak at the overcrowded camp hosting some 860,000 Rohingya refugees could endanger many lives. Another 400,000 Bangladeshis live in the surrounding communities. Both populations are considered to be among the most at risk globally amid the pandemic.