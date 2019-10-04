UN Actively Engaging With US, Russia Over Visa Denials to Russian Diplomats - Spokesman

The United Nations is actively engaging with the United States and Russia regarding US visa denials to members of the Russian delegation who were scheduled to take part in the United Nations General Assembly in September, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday

"As we said yesterday, we have been officially notified by the Russian Federation [about the problem with obtaining US visas], we are actively engaging with them, as well as with the host country [US] authorities," Dujarric told reporters.

Dujarric said the topic of the United States not issuing visas to Russian diplomats was also discussed by the UN General Assembly's Committee on Relations With the Host Country on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the United Nations confirmed receiving an official letter by Russia regarding the issue of visa denials and said would take whatever appropriate action is needed.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said last week that Russia may advocate for relocating the UN headquarters from New York City to Geneva, Vienna or another suitable city.

The United States did not issue visas to several members of the Russian delegation, citing technical difficulties.

The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed the United States for describing the situation as a technical problem, arguing that Russian delegates met all the deadlines required to send visa-related documents.