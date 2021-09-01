UN 'Actively' Requesting Humanitarian Access to Kabul Airport - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The United Nations is actively seeking to gain access to the Kabul airport to start delivering humanitarian assistance directly to the Afghan capital, UN Deputy Special Representative and Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We are actively requesting and talking about the access... to the Kabul airport, where we hope the services will be restored soon, so that we can start delivering food and non-food items directly to Kabul. Right now we do not have that opportunity," Alakbarov said.