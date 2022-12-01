UN Acts to Fulfill Russian Part of Grain Deal, But No Respect for This From West - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is working to lift restrictions on Russian exports as part of the grain deal, but the US and EU are extremely slow to respond, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"He (Guterres) is engaged ...

in removing these barriers, but for almost five months after the signing of this deal, the reaction of the United States and the European Union is extremely slow ... our UN colleagues literally have to 'extract' some exceptions every time," Lavrov told reporters.

"There is not much respect for his efforts from the West," he added.