UN Ad Hoc Committee Expresses Hope Russian Delegation Visa Problems Solely Technical

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The United Nations Ad Hoc Committee on Tuesday expressed the hope that the problems with Russian delegates' visas were related to technical reasons and the representatives would receive their permits.

Ernest Chernukhin, the deputy head of the Russian mission to Vienna, said earlier in the day that most members of the Russian delegation did not receive visas to participate in the fifth session of the UN Ad Hoc Committee to Elaborate a Comprehensive International Convention on Countering the Use of Information and Communications Technologies for Criminal Purposes, which is being held from April 11-12 in Vienna.

"As chair of the Ad Hoc Committee, I hope that the sole reason for delay in visa issuance is technical. I really hope that Russian representatives will receive visas, especially representatives of the justice ministry, since it is the main body that is directly related to the development of this convention," committee chair Agustina Diaz Rhein said at the session.

Moscow said that Austria's behavior was "an act of political pressure on Russia and a deliberate re-creation of obstacles to democratic, transparent and open negotiations on an important international treaty," and urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to address the situation.