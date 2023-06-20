The United Nations has admitted that it can do nothing with regard to three of the five key issues Russia wants to be resolved to extend the grain deal, namely, with regard to the restoration of the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline, the reconnection of Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) to SWIFT and the removal of restrictions on the supply of spare parts for agricultural machinery in Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Tuesday

"These three issues that you have mentioned are very important � the restoration of supplies of ammonia and spare parts (for agricultural machinery), as well as the reconnection of Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT.

In fact, unfortunately, the UN representatives admitted during the last consultations that they could do nothing. They even said that there were no such prospects. It is very sad," Vershinin told reporters.

The last round of consultations between Russian and the UN on the grain deal took place in Geneva on June 9.