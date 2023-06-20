UrduPoint.com

UN Admits Inability To Ensure Satisfaction Of Russia's Demands Under Grain Deal - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2023 | 07:47 PM

UN Admits Inability to Ensure Satisfaction of Russia's Demands Under Grain Deal - Moscow

The United Nations has admitted that it can do nothing with regard to three of the five key issues Russia wants to be resolved to extend the grain deal, namely, with regard to the restoration of the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline, the reconnection of Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) to SWIFT and the removal of restrictions on the supply of spare parts for agricultural machinery in Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The United Nations has admitted that it can do nothing with regard to three of the five key issues Russia wants to be resolved to extend the grain deal, namely, with regard to the restoration of the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline, the reconnection of Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) to SWIFT and the removal of restrictions on the supply of spare parts for agricultural machinery in Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Tuesday.

"These three issues that you have mentioned are very important � the restoration of supplies of ammonia and spare parts (for agricultural machinery), as well as the reconnection of Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT.

In fact, unfortunately, the UN representatives admitted during the last consultations that they could do nothing. They even said that there were no such prospects. It is very sad," Vershinin told reporters.

The last round of consultations between Russian and the UN on the grain deal took place in Geneva on June 9.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Bank Geneva June Sad

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank’s balance sheet up 6.3% to AED6 ..

UAE Central Bank’s balance sheet up 6.3% to AED631.6bn at end of April 2023, t ..

11 minutes ago
 Victims of Greece boat tragedy remembered at Kotli ..

Victims of Greece boat tragedy remembered at Kotli university

5 minutes ago
 Court initiates procedure to declare Swati abscond ..

Court initiates procedure to declare Swati absconder

5 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash receives Speaker of Qatar’s Shura C ..

Saqr Ghobash receives Speaker of Qatar’s Shura Council

26 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Soci ..

Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi t ..

11 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Voiced US Concerns Regarding China's ..

Blinken Says Voiced US Concerns Regarding China's Military, Intelligence Actions ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.