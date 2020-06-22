UN adopts resolution ordering probe of abuses in Libya since 2016

The United Nations Human Rights Council on Monday adopted a resolution ordering that a "fact-finding mission" be dispatched to Libya to document violations and abuses committed in the conflict-torn country since 2016

The UN top rights body adopted the resolution without a vote, "strongly (condemning) all acts of violence in Libya", and urging UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet to "immediately establish and dispatch a fact-finding mission" to the country.