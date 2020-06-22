UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Adopts Resolution Ordering Probe Of Abuses In Libya Since 2016

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 11:56 PM

UN adopts resolution ordering probe of abuses in Libya since 2016

The United Nations Human Rights Council on Monday adopted a resolution ordering that a "fact-finding mission" be dispatched to Libya to document violations and abuses committed in the conflict-torn country since 2016

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The United Nations Human Rights Council on Monday adopted a resolution ordering that a "fact-finding mission" be dispatched to Libya to document violations and abuses committed in the conflict-torn country since 2016.

The UN top rights body adopted the resolution without a vote, "strongly (condemning) all acts of violence in Libya", and urging UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet to "immediately establish and dispatch a fact-finding mission" to the country.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Vote Libya 2016 All Top

Recent Stories

Risk of adult diabetes seen In kids as young as 8: ..

4 minutes ago

Power shut down notice in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

US to Pledge Significant Funds to Syria at EU Conf ..

5 minutes ago

ADX credits Right Issue share of Julphar at value ..

3 hours ago

CEO of Vedomosti Newspaper's Publisher Prozorov Se ..

5 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court again seeks ministry's commen ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.