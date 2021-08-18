UN Adopts Resolution to Hold Peacemakers' Killers Accountable - Security Council

UrduPoint.com

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has unanimously adopted a resolution calling on member states to hold the killers and perpetrators of violence against the world body's peacekeepers around the world accountable, the global body announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has unanimously adopted a resolution calling on member states to hold the killers and perpetrators of violence against the world body's peacekeepers around the world accountable, the global body announced on Wednesday.

"The [resolution] calls upon Member States hosting or having hosted United Nations peacekeeping operations, to take all appropriate measures, in accordance with their national law, and international law ...to bring to justice perpetrators of the killing of, and all acts of violence against United Nations personnel," it said.

The resolution also calls on host states to work with peacekeeping missions to enhance the safety and security of mission personnel and to take all necessary measures to investigate such acts, and arrest and prosecute perpetrators of such acts in line with their national law, the UN said.

The resolution further calls upon "the Member States hosting or having hosted United Nations peacekeeping operations to promote accountability for the killing of, and all acts of violence against United Nations personnel serving in peacekeeping operations, including... their detention and abduction."

The Security Council also called on member states to strengthen their police, justice and corrections institutions to implement effective and efficient investigation and prosecution measures, including technical and logistical support, to address impunity and ensure accountability for such acts, the resolution said.

