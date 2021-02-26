UN adopts resolution urging equitable access to vaccines: diplomats

The UN Security Council gave unanimous approval Friday to a resolution calling for improved access to Covid-19 vaccines in conflict-hit or impoverished countries, diplomats said

It was the second resolution on the pandemic passed by the council since it began a year ago.

In a rare gesture, it was co-sponsored by all 15 members of the council, diplomats said.