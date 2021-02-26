UN Adopts Resolution Urging Equitable Access To Vaccines: Diplomats
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 10:14 PM
United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The UN Security Council gave unanimous approval Friday to a resolution calling for improved access to Covid-19 vaccines in conflict-hit or impoverished countries, diplomats said.
It was the second resolution on the pandemic passed by the council since it began a year ago.
In a rare gesture, it was co-sponsored by all 15 members of the council, diplomats said.