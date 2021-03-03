UN Advance Team Arrives in Libya to Monitor Ceasefire - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) An advanced team of United Nations observers arrived in Libya overnight to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"I can confirm that the UN deployed a small advanced team to Libya. The team arrived overnight," Dujarric said. "The advanced team will... provide the foundation for scalable UN support to the Libyan-led and Libyan-owned ceasefire monitoring mechanism."

Dujarric said the team will also prepare inputs for the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' report requested by the Security Council.

In February, the UN Security Council requested Guterres to swiftly set up and deploy a team to Libya to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire.

On October 23, Libya's warring parties - the Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army - signed a nationwide ceasefire agreement during the United Nations-facilitated commission talks in Geneva.