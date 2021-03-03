UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Advance Team Arrives In Libya To Monitor Ceasefire - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 11:20 PM

UN Advance Team Arrives in Libya to Monitor Ceasefire - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) An advanced team of United Nations observers arrived in Libya overnight to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"I can confirm that the UN deployed a small advanced team to Libya. The team arrived overnight," Dujarric said. "The advanced team will... provide the foundation for scalable UN support to the Libyan-led and Libyan-owned ceasefire monitoring mechanism."

Dujarric said the team will also prepare inputs for the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' report requested by the Security Council.

In February, the UN Security Council requested Guterres to swiftly set up and deploy a team to Libya to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire.

On October 23, Libya's warring parties - the Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army - signed a nationwide ceasefire agreement during the United Nations-facilitated commission talks in Geneva.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Geneva Libya February October Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Ten dead in militia attack in eastern DR Congo

24 minutes ago

Stocks gain in Europe, mixed in US

24 minutes ago

Vettel targets another F1 world title as Aston Mar ..

24 minutes ago

Pakistan's PPP Candidate Wins Islamabad's Senate S ..

24 minutes ago

US Not to Promote Democracy Through Military Inter ..

24 minutes ago

Over 100 events to be held to mark seven decades o ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.