UN advisers urge protection of civilian in Syria

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Two United Nations (UN) advisers on Tuesday issued a joint statement and called on Turkish authorities and all parties to the conflict in Syria to protect civilians.

UN Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide Adama Dieng and UN Special Adviser on the Responsibility to Protect Karen Smith "expressed their alarm over the current situation in northeast Syria following the launch of a military operation by Turkey on Oct. 9." They stated that "the civilians of Syria continue to live through one of the worst conflicts of our time, with repeated violations of their basic rights and protections guaranteed under international law. This latest escalation of the conflict again puts civilians at grave risk." The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has reported on several civilian casualties, including allegations of summary executions, said the statement, adding that humanitarian actors reported that at least 160,000 civilians have been displaced in the six days since the start of the military operation.

"No civilian should be forced to leave their home against their will. In addition, any return of refugees needs to be voluntary and when conditions are safe for them to do so sustainably," it said.

The advisers "urged the international community, and the Security Council in particular, to do more to uphold the responsibility to protect civilians in the Syrian conflict," it said.

The special advisers reiterated their calls for de-escalation and for a political solution to the Syrian crisis, stating that "far too many civilians have already been victims of atrocity crimes in Syria since the start of the conflict in 2011 and millions of Syrians remain at risk of these crimes.""Until there is a sustainable political solution to the crisis, one in which all communities in the country have a voice and their rights can be protected, the risk of atrocity crimes remains a reality," said the statement.