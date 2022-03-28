UN, African Union Launch Efforts to Support Political Process in Sudan - Envoy

The United Nations and the African Union are launching efforts to support an inclusive political process in Sudan, UN Special Representative for Sudan Volker Perthes said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The United Nations and the African Union are launching efforts to support an inclusive political process in Sudan, UN Special Representative for Sudan Volker Perthes said on Monday.

"I am pleased to announce to this Council that the United Nations, the African Union, and IGAD (Intergovernmental Authority on Development) have agreed to joint efforts in supporting Sudan in the next phase of political process," Perthes said.

All three organizations made commitments to facilitate an inclusive political process led by the Sudanese, he added.

This process should involve women and focus on a number of urgent priorities to address the crisis and restore constitutional order, the envoy noted.

These priorities should include internal constitutional arrangements, the criteria and mechanisms to appoint the government, and a roadmap for the transitional period with the election at the end of the process, the UN official explained.

"We expect to start an intensive phase of talks in the next couple of weeks," Perthes said.

The military grabbed power in Sudan and ousted the government of Abdalla Hamdok last fall. In late November, the civilian and military authorities reached a deal to form a technocratic government and return Hamdok to power. The deal also provided for the release of all political prisoners. The political crisis persisted and Hamdok stepped down on January 2, 2022 against the backdrop of protests against the military rule.