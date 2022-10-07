UrduPoint.com

UN After Zelenskyy's Words Says Very Idea Of Debating Nuke Conflict 'Totally Unacceptable'

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2022 | 12:40 AM

UN After Zelenskyy's Words Says Very Idea of Debating Nuke Conflict 'Totally Unacceptable'

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) The very idea that nuclear conflict has become a subject of debate is "totally unacceptable," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik, commenting on Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggesting that NATO carry out a preemptive strike against Russia.

Speaking at Australia's Lowy Institute via a video link, Zelenskyy said that NATO should launch "preemptive" strikes on Russia rather than "waiting" for Russia to attack.

"As to any remarks that relate to the use of nuclear weapons, I would refer you to what the Secretary-General as already said on the issue.

His position is unchanged," Dujarric said.

He referred to Guterres' remarks at the UN Security Council on September 22.

"As I have said from the start, this senseless war has unlimited potential to do terrible harm - in Ukraine, and around the world. The idea of nuclear conflict, once unthinkable, has become a subject of debate. This in itself is totally unacceptable. All nuclear-armed states should recommit to the non-use and progressive elimination of nuclear weapons," Dujarric quoted Guterres as saying.

