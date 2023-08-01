UN Against All Attacks on Civilian Facilities, Wants Them to Stop - UN Spokesperson

The United Nations is against all attacks on civilian facilities and urges them to stop - including if they target Moscow, the UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday

"We don't have any firsthand information about the sending of drones, but clearly, we're against all attacks on civilian facilities wherever they are held.

So if they were, for example, civilian buildings in Moscow, we're against that and we would want that to stop," Haq told a briefing.