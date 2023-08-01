Open Menu

UN Against All Attacks On Civilian Facilities, Wants Them To Stop - UN Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 11:09 PM

UN Against All Attacks on Civilian Facilities, Wants Them to Stop - UN Spokesperson

The United Nations is against all attacks on civilian facilities and urges them to stop - including if they target Moscow, the UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The United Nations is against all attacks on civilian facilities and urges them to stop - including if they target Moscow, the UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday.

"We don't have any firsthand information about the sending of drones, but clearly, we're against all attacks on civilian facilities wherever they are held.

So if they were, for example, civilian buildings in Moscow, we're against that and we would want that to stop," Haq told a briefing.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow All

Recent Stories

Iraq's Monthly Oil Export Revenues Exceed $8Bln Fi ..

Iraq's Monthly Oil Export Revenues Exceed $8Bln First Time in 2023 - Oil Ministr ..

2 minutes ago
 State Department Says Future of US Assistance to N ..

State Department Says Future of US Assistance to Niger at Stake Amid Coup

2 minutes ago
 US Senators Introduce Bill to Support Ukraine's En ..

US Senators Introduce Bill to Support Ukraine's Energy Sector, Europe's Energy S ..

8 minutes ago
 UAV in Russia's Sevastopol Detonates on Ground Aft ..

UAV in Russia's Sevastopol Detonates on Ground After Work of Electronic Warfare ..

11 minutes ago
 US Army General, Professor Conduct Unofficial Prob ..

US Army General, Professor Conduct Unofficial Probe Into Military Whistleblower ..

11 minutes ago
 Weekly Hospitalizations in Japan Due to Extreme He ..

Weekly Hospitalizations in Japan Due to Extreme Heat Surpass 11,000 Landmark - R ..

11 minutes ago
Rights Watchdog Calls on Nigerien Authorities to F ..

Rights Watchdog Calls on Nigerien Authorities to Free Detained President, Offici ..

11 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) extends ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) extends bills' payment date for Batch ..

9 minutes ago
 Atta Tarar sees 'new standard of justice' for Imra ..

Atta Tarar sees 'new standard of justice' for Imran Niazi

9 minutes ago
 Role of doctors, nurses essential in serving suffe ..

Role of doctors, nurses essential in serving suffering humanity: Governor Baloch ..

9 minutes ago
 US Awaiting on Allies to Finalize F-16 Training Pl ..

US Awaiting on Allies to Finalize F-16 Training Plan for Ukrainian Pilots - Repo ..

9 minutes ago
 Bari Imam Urs to begin on August 15

Bari Imam Urs to begin on August 15

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World