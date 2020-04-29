(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The United Nations is against any unilateral action in Libya that could put at risk the political process, following the statement by Libyan National Army (LNA) commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, who had said the LNA would assume control of the country, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Haftar announced on Monday the LNA was quitting the Skhirat agreement, which had led to the formation of the United Nations-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

"We stand against any unilateral measures that would jeopardize the political process and that would go against what are the political institutions that have been agreed to through the political process and reaffirmed by the [UN] Security Council," Dujarric said.

Earlier, the deputy head of the UN Support Mission in Libya, Stephanie Williams, during talks with the president of the GNA, Fayez Sarraj, had also called for a return to the political process and assured him that the GNA remained the sole internationally recognized authority in the country.