UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Agencies Appeal For $1.3Bln To Address Venezuela Refugee Crisis - Statement

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 01:10 AM

UN Agencies Appeal for $1.3Bln to Address Venezuela Refugee Crisis - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration are appealing for $1.35 billion in support of a regional plan to assist Venezuelan refugees and communities hosting them across the region, the UNHCR said in a press release on Wednesday.

"UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and IOM, the International Organization for Migration will today launch a US$1.35 billion regional plan to respond to the increasing humanitarian needs of Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Latin America and the Caribbean and the communities hosting them," the release said.

The funds are needed for activities of the 2020 Regional Refuge and Migrant Plan that include providing health, education, food security, protection, shelter, water and hygiene assistance, the release said.

The funds will also be used to ensure economic inclusion of the Venezuelan refugees and migrants, the release added.

The Regional Refuge and Migrant Plan represents a coordination and fundraising tool implemented by regional organizations working across 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, where approximately 3.7 million refugees and migrants from Venezuela currently reside.

According to the UNHCR, some 4.6 million people have already left Venezuela amid the political and economic instability there.

Related Topics

United Nations Education Water Venezuela 2020 From Refugee UNHCR Billion Million

Recent Stories

Interior Ministry released memorandum for one-time ..

1 hour ago

Dr Arif Alvi rejects any option of presidential pa ..

1 hour ago

Foreign Secretary briefs OIC Resident Ambassadors ..

55 minutes ago

Foreign Secretary briefs OIC Resident Ambassadors ..

1 hour ago

State Bank of Pakistan strongly denies discontinui ..

1 hour ago

Govt not to create hurdle in Nawaz's treatment abr ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.