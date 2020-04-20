UrduPoint.com
Mon 20th April 2020 | 01:37 PM

UN Agencies Call for $350Mln to Fight COVID-19 As Funds Raised Via $2Bln Appeal Fall Short

Heads of the UN's major agencies have issued a letter with an urgent appeal for $350 million to support the global logistics system amid the coronavirus pandemic after disclosing that international donors have so far made available about $550 million of the $2 billion requested in March for emergency COVID-19 response

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Heads of the UN's major agencies have issued a letter with an urgent appeal for $350 million to support the global logistics system amid the coronavirus pandemic after disclosing that international donors have so far made available about $550 million of the $2 billion requested in March for emergency COVID-19 response.

On March 25, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that the United Nations had launched a $2-billion plan to help the world's most vulnerable countries respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and advert humanitarian catastrophes.

"The UN Secretary-General on 25 March launched the COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan, requesting US$2 billion to boost the global response. You have been fast and generous in your funding and have extended lifelines to those who were already caught up in war, poverty and the worst effects of climate change � especially at a time when your own populations are suffering from the impact of the virus. Around $550 million has generously been made available to implement the Plan so far, with significant additional resources being mobilized and pledged," the letter said.

According to UN officials, $350 million are urgently needed to support global logistics services and ensure efficient response to COVID-19 for the most vulnerable communities.

"We, humanitarian organizations from across the world, therefore, call upon you to urgently support this global emergency supply system with an initial $350 million to enable a rapid scale-up of logistics common services. These services, which WFP [UN World food Program] provides on behalf of the entire global humanitarian community, will enable a swift, efficient response to COVID-19 for the most vulnerable people. Any delay in our action could undermine global efforts to bring the pandemic under control," the letter pointed out.

The letter is signed, among others, by the heads of the WFP, World Health Organization, United Nations Children's Fund, UN Refugee Agency and the UN's emergency relief coordinator.

According to data from the Johns Hopkins University, there are now over 2.4 million coronavirus cases confirmed globally and more than 165,000 deaths from COVID-19.

