UN Agencies Call To Protect Refugees, Migrants Stranded At Sea In Bay Of Bengal

Wed 06th May 2020 | 01:49 PM

UN Agencies Call to Protect Refugees, Migrants Stranded at Sea in Bay of Bengal

Several United Nations agencies and related organizations on Wednesday urged countries in South and Southeast Asia to protect refugees and migrants stuck on boats in the Bay of Bengal and Andaman sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Several United Nations agencies and related organizations on Wednesday urged countries in South and Southeast Asia to protect refugees and migrants stuck on boats in the Bay of Bengal and Andaman sea.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) made a call to action in a joint statement.

"We call on States in the region to uphold the commitments of the 2016 Bali Declaration as well as ASEAN [Association of Southeast Asian Nations] pledges to protect the most vulnerable and to leave no one behind. Not doing so may jeopardize thousands of lives of smuggled or trafficked persons, including the hundreds of Rohingya currently at sea," the statement said.

In 2016, the Bali Process international forum, of which over 40 countries are a part, pledged to take a comprehensive approach to migration flows by strengthening cooperation on search and rescue at sea.

The UNODC, UNHCR and IOM called on states to prioritize saving lives even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These [coronavirus-related] measures, however, should not result in the closure of avenues to asylum, or in forcing people to either return to situations of danger or seek to land clandestinely, without health screening or quarantine," the statement said.

According to the statement, the 2015 boat crisis could happen again if no action is taken.

In May 2015, the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea witnessed a humanitarian tragedy as some 8,000 smuggled migrants were left abandoned in overcrowded vessels at sea without water or food.

More Stories From World

