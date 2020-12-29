UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 01:20 AM

UN Agencies Deliver Month-Worth of Food Aid to Eritrean Refugees in Ethiopia - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the World Food Program (WFP) delivered food supplies to the Tigray region in Ethiopia that would sustain for the period of a month Eritrean refugees there, the Office of the UN Spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

"Convoys carried nearly 500 metric tons of corn-soy blend, grains, pulses and vegetable oil to be distributed to more than 25,000 refugees in the Mai Ayni and Adi Harush camps," the statement said. "WFP and UNHCR helped to monitor the distributions, which were completed on 23 December.

"

In November, the Federal government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front, the ruling party of the province, of attacking a local military base and launched a security operation against it. Later in the month, the government claimed to have captured the region's capital of Mekele.

On November 29, the Ethiopian government and the United Nations struck a deal to open Tigray for relief supplies for refugees displaced by recent fighting. The United Nations estimates that some one million people have been displaced by the fighting in Tigray, including more than 52,000 into eastern Sudan.

