Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 10:04 PM

UN Agencies Prepare Shipment of Aid for Myanmar Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Statement

Five UN agencies plan to send more than 5,000 sets of basic necessities to the city of Yangon's Health Department for an effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the United Nations announced Thursday in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Five UN agencies plan to send more than 5,000 sets of basic necessities to the city of Yangon's Health Department for an effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the United Nations announced Thursday in a press release.

"More than 5,000 sets of basic necessities, including bed linen, mattresses, blankets, kitchen utensils and mosquito nets, as well as a set of hygiene items, urgently needed at quarantine facilities, will soon be sent to the Yangon Regional Health Department. This support will also be complemented by WFP's [UN World Food Program] plans to support the people in quarantine facilities in Yangon with food assistance," the release said.

The supplies are part of a collective effort mounted by the WFP, UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), International Organization for Migration (IOM), the World Health Organization (WHO), and UN Population Fund (UNFPA) to support Yangon health officials, the release added.

The support comes in addition to earlier announced plans by the United Nations to send 50,000 Covid-19 test kits to the nation's Ministry of Health and sports, according to the release.

