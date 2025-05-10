UN agencies reject Israeli plan to use Gaza aid as "˜bait"

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Israel's plan to take control of relief assistance in Gaza would put civilian lives in danger and cause mass displacement while using aid as "bait", UN humanitarians said Friday.

UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) spokesperson James Elder insisted that the Israeli proposal to create a handful of aid hubs exclusively in the south of the Strip would create an "impossible choice between displacement and death".

The plan "contravenes basic humanitarian principles" and appears designed to "reinforce control over life-sustaining items as a pressure tactic", he told journalists in Geneva. "It's dangerous to ask civilians to go into militarized zones to collect rations…humanitarian aid should never be used as a bargaining chip".

The Gaza Strip has been under a complete aid blockade for more than two months and humanitarians have warned repeatedly that food, water, medicines and fuel have been running out.

If the Israeli plan were to happen, Gaza's most vulnerable individuals - the elderly, children with disabilities, the sick and the wounded who cannot travel to designated distribution zones – would face "horrendous challenges" retrieving aid, the UNICEF spokesperson maintained.

The Israeli aid distribution blueprint presented to UN humanitarians envisages only 60 aid trucks per day entering Gaza - "one-tenth of what was being delivered during the ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas, which held from 19 January to 18 March.

"It's not nearly enough to meet the needs of 1.1 million children, 2.1 million people," Elder insisted. "There is a simple alternative: lift the blockade, let humanitarian aid in, save lives."

Stressing the success of the UN-led aid scale up during the ceasefire, humanitarian affairs coordination office spokesperson Jens Laerke urged the Israeli authorities to "facilitate the aid that we and our partners have available just a few kilometres away", just outside Gaza.

UNRWA, the largest aid provider in the Strip, said that the UN agency has "over 3,000 trucks of aid" that are stuck outside Gaza.

Juliette Touma, Director of Communications, deplored the fact that such a "big Dollar figure" was going to waste, when the food could be reaching hungry children and when medicine could be used to treat people with chronic diseases.

"The clock is ticking. The gates must reopen, the siege must be lifted as soon as possible," she insisted, while calling for the release of Israeli hostages and a return to a standard flow of humanitarian supplies.

Inside Gaza, aid teams warn that the situation is desperate. "Even those [food] lines are now gone because food is running out," said UNRWA's Ms Touma.

In an update on Thursday, OCHA said that more than 80 community kitchens have been forced to shut since late April, owing to the lack of supplies. This number is rising "by the day", fuelling "widespread" hunger in Gaza, the UN aid coordination office said.

Rebutting Israeli allegations that aid reaching Gaza has been diverted by militant groups, both Ms. Touma and UN World Health Organization (WHO) spokesperson Dr. Margaret Harris described "end-to-end" systems put in place to counter this risk.

"Our supplies are reaching the health facilities they're meant to serve," said Dr. Harris, adding that the UN health agency had not witnessed any aid diversion within the health care system.

"It is not about the failure of aid delivery within Gaza. It is about not being allowed to bring it in," Dr. Harris concluded.

In a further note of caution about the Israeli plan, UNICEF's Elder insisted that the proposed use of facial recognition as a precondition to access aid ran against all humanitarian principles to "screen and monitor beneficiaries for intelligence and military purposes".

He recalled that the ceasefire earlier this year had resulted in a "huge" improvement in children's nutrition.

"It meant food in the markets, repaired water systems…It meant people could access health care safely. It meant health care facilitators had medicines that they need."

Fast forward to today and food, water, medicines - "everything for a child to survive" - is being blocked, Elder said — "and in many ways, boastfully blocked".

The UNICEF spokesperson also expressed concern that the Israeli plan risks separating family members "while they move back and forth to try and get aid" from the designated locations in a territory that "lacks any safety" amid ongoing bombardments.

