UN Agencies Seek Release Of Gravely Ill Palestinian Child Held By Israel - Joint Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2022 | 10:12 PM

Several UN agencies called Thursday for Israel to immediately release 17-year-old Amal Nakhleh who is seriously ill but in administrative detention

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Several UN agencies called Thursday for Israel to immediately release 17-year-old Amal Nakhleh who is seriously ill but in administrative detention.

"Neither Amal nor his lawyers or family have been informed of the reasons for his arrest and detention," the joint statement said. "Amal suffers from a severe autoimmune disease that requires continuous medical treatment and monitoring. We call for Amal's immediate and unconditional release from detention in line with international human rights law."

Israeli authorities recently extended Amal's detention without charge or trial until May 18, 2022. He has been in administrative detention for more than one year.

Agency officials from the UN Children's Fund, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, and the UN Human Rights Office said Amal's case is one of several where a Palestinian child has been detained without charge or trial. There are at least three other Palestinian youths who are being held in administrative detention and were under age 18 when they were first detained.

The officials echoed the UN chief who since 2015 has been calling on Israel, in his annual Report on Children and Armed Conflict, to halt the administrative detention of children "which deprives children of their liberty and must immediately end."

