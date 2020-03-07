UN Agencies Urge States to Implement WHO Health Guidance to Counter Coronavirus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in a joint statement on Friday urged all nations to implement key measures per international guidelines and strengthen cooperation to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"ICAO and WHO remind all stakeholders of the importance of following existing regulations and guidance," the statement said. "Intense international cooperation and coordination, between governments and other agencies as well as between the public and private sectors... should be strengthened."

International Air Transport Association (IATA) Director General Alexandre de Juniac in the same statement said it is coordinating with the two UN bodies and the Airports Council International (ACI) to contain the spread of the coronavirus

"Stopping the spread of the virus is the top priority," de Juniac said. "IATA and the airlines are working closely with WHO, ICAO, and ACI to ensure that harmonized and updated procedures are made available in order to keep passengers safe, the world connected, and the virus contained.

The statement also said aviation authorities, airlines and airports have been given guidance on appropriate measures needed to protect the health of travelers and reduce the risk of transmission from the coronavirus.

In addition, the UN agencies called on national governments to formalize their membership in the ICAO Collaborative Arrangement for the Prevention and Management of Public Health Events in Civil Aviation (CAPSCA) to ensure effective collaboration and coordination with all stakeholders.

Separately, IATA said on Thursday that the world airline business could lose up to $113 billion this year due to the coronavirus crisis, as flights get canceled and people stop traveling due to the epidemic, which has which has killed more than 3,300 people globally while infecting over 100,000 more.