UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Agencies Warn More Than 60,000 People In South Sudan At Risk Of Hunger Amid Violence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 08:50 PM

UN Agencies Warn More Than 60,000 People in South Sudan at Risk of Hunger Amid Violence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) More than 60,000 people have been displaced and are at risk of starvation in South Sudan's Jonglei state and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area amid ongoing intercommunal violence in the region that has prevented farmers from cultivating crops, two United Nations agencies said in a press release on Thursday.

"At the height of the main planting season, insecurity is preventing farmers from going to their fields to cultivate food crops and livestock keepers are not able to follow their traditional migratory patterns to graze their animals," the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations representative in South Sudan, Meshack Malo, said in the press release.

These concerns are shared by the UN World Food Programme, as country director Matthew Hollingworth warned that cattle raiding was having a significant impact on caloric intake in the region.

"We simply cannot replace the calories milk gives to children when livestock is taken and a year's worth of milk is lost, and we barely have sufficient resources to meet current needs," Hollingworth said in the release.

As of January, 45.2 percent of South Sudan's population was estimated to be in conditions of food crisis, emergency, or famine, with Jonglei being one of the most affected regions, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification.

Violent clashes have continued to rage on in South Sudan despite the appointment of state governors to the country's unity government, led by President Salva Kiir and former rebel military leader Riek Machar, in late June.

Related Topics

World United Nations Agriculture Sudan January June From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

36 minutes ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful ..

51 minutes ago

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah launches free COVID-19 testing centres un ..

1 hour ago

Soomro asks Banks to provide procedural support fo ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 23 July ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.