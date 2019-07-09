UrduPoint.com
UN Agencies Welcome Regional Road Map To Integrate Venezuelan Refugees

Two UN agencies in a press release on Monday welcomed a new road map adopted by regional partners in Latin America to enhance integration of Venezuelan refugees

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Two UN agencies in a press release on Monday welcomed a new road map adopted by regional partners in Latin America to enhance integration of Venezuelan refugees.

"UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and IOM, the International Organization for Migration, welcome the adoption by Latin American and Caribbean countries of a road map to facilitate integration in the region of refugees and migrants from Venezuela," the release said.

The roadmap, adopted by 14 states, calls for strengthening cooperation on measures to protect Venezuelan refugees from transnational crime, gender-based violence and other forms of discrimination, the release added.

The plan, adopted during the fourth International Technical Meeting of the Quito Process hosted in Buenos Aires, Argentine, on July 4-5, also outlines the implementation of an Information Card for Regional Mobility that would facilitate documentation and registration of migrants and refugees at national levels, and the creation of a group of states and institutions that would alleviate the impact of the Venezuelan crisis, the release said.

According to recent UNHCR data, the number of Venezuelans leaving their country due to the ongoing political and humanitarian crisis has reached 4 million.

