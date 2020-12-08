UrduPoint.com
UN Agency Calls For Unfettered Access To Ethiopia's Tigray Refugee Camps

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

UN Agency Calls for Unfettered Access to Ethiopia's Tigray Refugee Camps

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Filippo Grandi, the head of the UN refugee agency, urged the Ethiopian government on Tuesday to deliver on its promise to guarantee humanitarian access to refugees in the Tigray region.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday pledged assistance to tens of thousands of refugees living in the region after announcing victory over its former ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front.

"Regaining access to refugees and others in need is urgent and critical for UNHCR and humanitarian organizations," Grandi tweeted.

The region hosts some 96,000 Eritrean refugees, who are completely reliant on relief aid. The World Food Program said they had run out of food during the conflict, which lasted longer than a month.

Jan Egeland, the head of the Norwegian Refugee Council and former UN undersecretary in charge of humanitarian affairs, said Tuesday that access to refugees remained "significantly constrained."

"These people can no longer be made to wait... We strongly urge all authorities in Ethiopia, as well our UN partners, to avoid any further lags and urgently permit humanitarian deliveries," he said.

Fighting between troops loyal to Abiy Ahmed and Tigray militias broke out in early November after the Ethiopian government accused the Front of attacking a Federal military base in Tigray.

