UN Agency Estimates Some 4Mln People Left Ukraine Due To Russia's Military Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2022 | 07:14 PM

Almost four million people, including 200,000 third-country nationals, have left Ukraine during Russia's military operation in the country, the International Organization for Migration said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Almost four million people, including 200,000 third-country nationals, have left Ukraine during Russia's military operation in the country, the International Organization for Migration said on Monday.

"More than 3.8 million people have been forced to flee Ukraine, including 200,000 third country nationals.

Many of them need continued humanitarian assistance and protection support," the organization said on Twitter.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

