UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Agency For Palestinian Refugees Launches $1.4Bln Funding Appeal For 2020 - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 12:08 AM

UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees Launches $1.4Bln Funding Appeal for 2020 - Statement

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) needs to raise $1.4 billion to fund programs for the rest of the year, UNRWA acting Commissioner-General Christian Saunders said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) needs to raise $1.4 billion to fund programs for the rest of the year, UNRWA acting Commissioner-General Christian Saunders said in a press release on Friday.

"A minimum of US$1.4 billion to fund the agency's essential services and assistance, including life-saving humanitarian aid and priority projects, for 5.6 million registered Palestine refugees across the Middle East [is required] for the year 2020," Saunders said.

UNRWA has faced a severe funding crisis since 2018, when President Donald Trump halted US annual contributions to the agency of about $360 million.

A US peace plan released earlier this week received a chilly reception from Palestinians and many nations because it would allow Israel to annex Jewish settlements in the West Bank and also deny Palestinians the use of Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

The peace plan was drafted by the United States and Israel without Palestinian participation.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Palestine Trump Bank Jerusalem United States Middle East 2018 2020 Jew Christian From Refugee Billion Million

Recent Stories

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

11 minutes ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

11 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

11 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

11 minutes ago

IOM Offers Countries Technical Support as Coronavi ..

34 minutes ago

American Airlines Suspends Flights to China Effect ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.