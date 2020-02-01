UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees Launches $1.4Bln Funding Appeal for 2020 - Statement

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) needs to raise $1.4 billion to fund programs for the rest of the year, UNRWA acting Commissioner-General Christian Saunders said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) needs to raise $1.4 billion to fund programs for the rest of the year, UNRWA acting Commissioner-General Christian Saunders said in a press release on Friday.

"A minimum of US$1.4 billion to fund the agency's essential services and assistance, including life-saving humanitarian aid and priority projects, for 5.6 million registered Palestine refugees across the Middle East [is required] for the year 2020," Saunders said.

UNRWA has faced a severe funding crisis since 2018, when President Donald Trump halted US annual contributions to the agency of about $360 million.

A US peace plan released earlier this week received a chilly reception from Palestinians and many nations because it would allow Israel to annex Jewish settlements in the West Bank and also deny Palestinians the use of Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

The peace plan was drafted by the United States and Israel without Palestinian participation.