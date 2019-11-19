UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Agency Pledges To Assist East African SMEs Access To Indian Market

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 08:52 PM

UN agency pledges to assist east African SMEs access to Indian market

The International Trade Centre (ITC) on Monday pledged to assist east Africa's small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to gain access to the India market

NAIROBI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The International Trade Centre (ITC) on Monday pledged to assist east Africa's small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to gain access to the India market.

Govind Venuprasad, coordinator of ITC's project dubbed Supporting Indian Trade and Investment for Africa (SITA) told Xinhua in Nairobi that it is providing small firms in Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda with advisory and strategic support to enable them to improve their competitiveness.

"By using partnership with Indian institutions and business, we are enabling east African SMEs in select agricultural value chains to boost their revenues through exports," Venuprasad said on the sidelines of the Kenya-Indian agribusiness forum.

The Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO) is visiting Kenya with a delegation of 27 companies from India primarily in the agricultural sector who is seeking investment, joint venture and other business opportunities.

The beneficiaries of the SITA projects are in the textile, apparel, leather, spices, pulses and edible oil sectors.

ITC is also encouraging investment partnerships between Indian and eastern Africa companies as part of the south-south cooperation.

Venuprasad said that countries have traditionally relied on the west as key markets for their products. "We are keen to help the East African firms to diversify their product portfolio in order to enhance their incomes," he added.

He noted that one of the biggest challenges facing SMEs is access to finance, markets as well as compliance with international product standards.

The International Trade Centre is a development agency that supports the internationalization of SMEs, which is the joint agency of the World Trade Organization and the United Nations.

Related Topics

India Africa World United Nations Exports Business Oil Nairobi Ethiopia Tanzania Rwanda Kenya Uganda Market Textile From

Recent Stories

Follow-on on cards after Junaid Khan, Usman Shinwa ..

6 minutes ago

11 minutes ago

Tabish takes five to give Sindh advantage over Cen ..

16 minutes ago

Kite flying not to be allowed: CPO Rawalpindi

4 minutes ago

Egypt Kills 2 Criminals Linked to Murder, Sale of ..

4 minutes ago

Finnish Postal Workers Reject Proposal to End Stri ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.