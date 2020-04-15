UN Agency Provides Semi-Independent Living Units to Teen Migrants in Cyprus

The United Nations' International Organization for Migration in Cyprus announced on Tuesday a new program designed to help lone teen migrants to transition into adulthood by housing them in semi-independent accommodation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The United Nations' International Organization for Migration in Cyprus announced on Tuesday a new program designed to help lone teen migrants to transition into adulthood by housing them in semi-independent accommodation.

"In the absence of family support. ..

appropriate living conditions and a robust preparation for the transition to adulthood are essential," IOM head official in Cyprus Natasa Xenophontos Koudouna said.

The majority of unaccompanied migrant children in Cyprus are aged 16 and over, she said. Some of them have already been resettled into new housing units. They have access to clean water and hygiene kits to protect them from the coronavirus pandemic.

The UN agency is working with Cypriot authorities to provide older migrant children with access to education, vocational training, health care, psychological and social support.