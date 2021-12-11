UN Agency Records Over 4,400 Migrant Deaths Worldwide in 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) The UN-affiliated International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday that over 4,470 migrants have died in 2021 on their way across borders, exceeding last year's figures by more than 200.

"Despite repeated calls for concrete action to reduce the tragic loss of life during migration journeys worldwide every year, the death toll in 2021 has surpassed 4,470," the press statement said.

Since 2014, the overall death toll has reached 45,400 migrants, according to IOM data.

Global migrant deaths and disappearances increased in 2021 on many routes including those in Europe and North and South Americas.

For example, 651 people died this year when attempting to cross the border from Mexico to the United States, which is a record since 2014, the IOM said.

Migration routes to and in Europe saw 2,720 deaths in 2021, which makes this year the deadliest for the past three years.

The IOM stressed that mass lethal incidents involving migrants have largely become normalized and called for nations to work out policies to mitigate the risks of migration.