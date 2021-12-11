UrduPoint.com

UN Agency Records Over 4,400 Migrant Deaths Worldwide In 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 12:10 AM

UN Agency Records Over 4,400 Migrant Deaths Worldwide in 2021

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) The UN-affiliated International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday that over 4,470 migrants have died in 2021 on their way across borders, exceeding last year's figures by more than 200.

"Despite repeated calls for concrete action to reduce the tragic loss of life during migration journeys worldwide every year, the death toll in 2021 has surpassed 4,470," the press statement said.

Since 2014, the overall death toll has reached 45,400 migrants, according to IOM data.

Global migrant deaths and disappearances increased in 2021 on many routes including those in Europe and North and South Americas.

For example, 651 people died this year when attempting to cross the border from Mexico to the United States, which is a record since 2014, the IOM said.

Migration routes to and in Europe saw 2,720 deaths in 2021, which makes this year the deadliest for the past three years.

The IOM stressed that mass lethal incidents involving migrants have largely become normalized and called for nations to work out policies to mitigate the risks of migration.

Related Topics

Europe Died United States Mexico Border From

Recent Stories

Estonia Sends Police Unit to Lithuania to Help Gua ..

Estonia Sends Police Unit to Lithuania to Help Guard Border With Belarus - Borde ..

38 minutes ago
 European Leaders to Discuss Compulsory COVID-19 Va ..

European Leaders to Discuss Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination Next Week - EC Presi ..

38 minutes ago
 High prices, fast growth: the US economy's wild ri ..

High prices, fast growth: the US economy's wild ride in 2021

38 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews Emergen ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews Emergency Helpline-911

38 minutes ago
 WCLA starts paint work of food street

WCLA starts paint work of food street

39 minutes ago
 DC Chairs meeting regarding polio arrangements

DC Chairs meeting regarding polio arrangements

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.