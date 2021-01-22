MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNCHR) on Friday said that over 100,000 were displaced as a result of recent violent unrest in the Sudanese region of Darfur.

"The intercommunal clashes, which started on 15 January in West Darfur and spread to South Darfur the next day, have claimed the lives of 250 people - including three humanitarian workers - and displaced more than 100,000," the UNCHR said.

The hostilities erupted three weeks after a joint United Nations-African Union peacekeeping mission pulled out from the region, handing responsibility to the government in Khartoum.

The violence came as part of a long-term internal conflict, which escalated in 2003 when insurgent groups launched a campaign to oust then-President Omar al-Bashir, who was overthrown later in 2019.

According to the United Nations' estimates, some 300,000 people passed away and nearly 3 million were displaced since the beginning of the clashes.