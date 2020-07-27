UN Agency Says 95 Migrants From Libya Risk Dying at Sea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Some 95 migrants have been stranded in the Mediterranean after fleeing the war in Libya, the UN's International Organization for Migration said Monday.

"Around 95 migrants are still floating in the Central Mediterranean at risk of drowning, after attempting to flee Libya," the agency tweeted.

It did not give further details but said "states and shipmasters have a moral and legal obligation to respond to distress cases at sea."

Libya has been in turmoil since a NATO invasion in 2011 toppled its longtime ruler, Muammar Gaddafi. More recently, the North African nation has become a popular destination for migrants from across the region hoping to escape war and poverty by making a dangerous sea crossing to Europe.