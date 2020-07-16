UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Agency Says COVID-19 Expected To Further Undermine Food Security In Future

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

UN Agency Says COVID-19 Expected to Further Undermine Food Security in Future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The COVID-19 pandemic complicates positive medium-term predictions regarding the situation in the global agricultural sector by depressing demand and is likely to further upset food security down the road, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on Thursday.

"The joint OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2020-2029 report finds that over the next ten years supply growth is going to outpace demand growth, causing real prices of most commodities to remain at or below their current levels. Fluctuations in the driving factors of supply and demand could lead to strong price variations around this general path. At the same time, a decrease in disposable incomes in low-income countries and households caused by COVID-19 is expected to depress demand in the early years of this outlook and could further undermine food security," the organization said in a statement.

According to the report, the pandemic disrupts trade and logistics, affecting all elements of the global food system, while also causing a loss of purchasing power of people around the globe, leading to a decrease in food consumption, despite lowered food prices.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, global supply chains remain paralyzed by the governments' efforts to contain the virus, impeding usual economic processes.

Related Topics

United Nations Agriculture Road Same Lead Price All Depression

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches transit trade guide to keep ..

39 minutes ago

Kuwait&#039;s COVID-19 cases climb by 791 to 57,66 ..

1 hour ago

AED6.3 bn of additional stock became accessible fo ..

3 hours ago

UAE Armed Forces honour winners of Armed Forces Ex ..

4 hours ago

FO reiterates for enhanced int’l monitoring on H ..

4 hours ago

American Stevens gets 18-month ban over 'whereabou ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.