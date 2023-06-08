UN Agency Says It Will Only Help Ukraine-Controlled Areas Affected by Kakhovka Dam Breach

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) will currently assist only the population of the Ukraine-controlled right bank of the Dnipro River affected by the partial destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, since it only has access to those areas, Olivia Headon, the organization's press secretary in Kiev, told Sputnik on Wednesday

Headon said IOM is not participating directly in the evacuation of the affected areas, but is starting to respond to the needs of the people on the right bank of the river and in places where they are being moved to because the organization currently has access to these areas.

On Tuesday, IOM said that it had started sending drinking water supplies to people affected by the collapse of the dam.

The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from Monday to Tuesday. It was not destroyed completely but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas have started evacuating the population.

The Nova Kakhovka dam is the sixth and last stage of the cascade of Dnipro hydroelectric power plants located 5 kilometers from the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson Region, which became part of Russia through a referendum in September 2022.