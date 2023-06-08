UrduPoint.com

UN Agency Says It Will Only Help Ukraine-Controlled Areas Affected By Kakhovka Dam Breach

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2023 | 06:35 PM

UN Agency Says It Will Only Help Ukraine-Controlled Areas Affected by Kakhovka Dam Breach

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) will currently assist only the population of the Ukraine-controlled right bank of the Dnipro River affected by the partial destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, since it only has access to those areas, Olivia Headon, the organization's press secretary in Kiev, told Sputnik on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) will currently assist only the population of the Ukraine-controlled right bank of the Dnipro River affected by the partial destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, since it only has access to those areas, Olivia Headon, the organization's press secretary in Kiev, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"IOM is not directly involved in the evacuations from the affected areas. However, we are beginning our response to the needs of affected people on the right bank of the river and in the locations where they are being evacuated to, as that is where we currently have access," she said.�

On Tuesday, IOM said that it had started sending drinking water supplies to people affected by the collapse of the dam.

The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from Monday to Tuesday. It was not destroyed completely but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas have started evacuating the population.

The Nova Kakhovka dam is the sixth and last stage of the cascade of Dnipro hydroelectric power plants located 5 kilometers from the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson Region, which became part of Russia through a referendum in September 2022.

Related Topics

Moscow Water Russia Dam Bank Kherson Kiev September From

Recent Stories

Dubai South, Beijing New Aerotropolis sign agreeme ..

Dubai South, Beijing New Aerotropolis sign agreement

10 minutes ago
 Political turmoil hinders economy: Economic Survey ..

Political turmoil hinders economy: Economic Survey 2022-23 reveals steep decline ..

16 minutes ago
 Jahangir Tareen launches Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party ..

Jahangir Tareen launches Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party after parting ways with PTI

21 minutes ago
 Delegation Of Turkmenistan Called On Prime Ministe ..

Delegation Of Turkmenistan Called On Prime Minister Of Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Conclusion of the Second Ministerial Conference fo ..

Conclusion of the Second Ministerial Conference for Social Development of the OI ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs hosts government excellence awarenes ..

Dubai Customs hosts government excellence awareness session

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.