UrduPoint.com

UN Agency Says Over 1,500 Civilians Killed, 2,200 Injured In Ukraine Since February 24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2022 | 10:43 PM

UN Agency Says Over 1,500 Civilians Killed, 2,200 Injured in Ukraine Since February 24

Over 1,500 civilians, including 130 children, have been killed and 2,213 injured in Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation on February 24 to April 5, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Over 1,500 civilians, including 130 children, have been killed and 2,213 injured in Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation on February 24 to April 5, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Wednesday.

"The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 3,776 civilian casualties in the country: 1,563 killed and 2,213 injured," the agency said in a statement, adding that the casualties included "24 girls and 43 boys, as well as 63 children."

Of the total death toll, 487 civilians were killed and 1,080 were injured in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.

The OHCHR specified that the civilian casualties were mainly caused by the use of explosive devices, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple rocket systems, missile and air strikes.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation to "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

According to the UN refugee agency, over 4.2 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of hostilities.

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Ukraine Russia Luhansk Donetsk February April From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Biden Says US Sanctions Lucky to Wipe Out Last 15 ..

Biden Says US Sanctions Lucky to Wipe Out Last 15 Years of Russia's Economic Gai ..

30 seconds ago
 US, Allies to Continue Ratcheting Up Economic Cost ..

US, Allies to Continue Ratcheting Up Economic Costs on Russia, Increase Isolatio ..

31 seconds ago
 Bridges blown up as Ukraine braces for Donbas assa ..

Bridges blown up as Ukraine braces for Donbas assault

32 seconds ago
 Guinea ex-PM held for alleged embezzlement

Guinea ex-PM held for alleged embezzlement

34 seconds ago
 Russia Concerned With US Refusal to Develop BWC Co ..

Russia Concerned With US Refusal to Develop BWC Control Mechanism - Official

6 minutes ago
 NA Speaker writes letters to Imran Khan, Shehbaz s ..

NA Speaker writes letters to Imran Khan, Shehbaz seeking names for parliamentary ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.