UN Agency Says Over 1,500 Civilians Killed, 2,200 Injured in Ukraine Since February 24

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Over 1,500 civilians, including 130 children, have been killed and 2,213 injured in Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation on February 24 to April 5, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Wednesday.

"The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 3,776 civilian casualties in the country: 1,563 killed and 2,213 injured," the agency said in a statement, adding that the casualties included "24 girls and 43 boys, as well as 63 children."

Of the total death toll, 487 civilians were killed and 1,080 were injured in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.

The OHCHR specified that the civilian casualties were mainly caused by the use of explosive devices, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple rocket systems, missile and air strikes.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation to "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

According to the UN refugee agency, over 4.2 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of hostilities.