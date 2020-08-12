UN Agency Says Some 34 Refugees Killed by Explosion in Beirut

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) At least thirty-four refugees are among the casualties of last week's explosion in Beirut, with 124 others being injured, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Tuesday.

"UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is saddened to report that the list of more than 200 fatalities of the deadly and destructive explosion which rocked Beirut on 4 August also includes at least 34 reported refugee victims so far. Our teams on the ground are still verifying the reports and we fear that the death toll among Beirut's refugee population of some 200,000 could rise further.

Seven refugees are still missing. Another 124 refugees have been hurt in the blast, 20 of them suffering serious injuries," the organization said in a statement.

The explosion occurred at the port of Beirut last week, killing at least 171 people, per official estimates. According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014. Multiple countries, including Russia, have already offered their assistance in dealing with the consequences of the blast.