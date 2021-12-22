UN agency says to cut food aid to war-torn Yemen due to lack of funds

The World Food Programme said Wednesday it was "forced" to cut aid to Yemen due to lack of funds, and warned of a surge in hunger in the war-torn country

Sanaa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The World Food Programme said Wednesday it was "forced" to cut aid to Yemen due to lack of funds, and warned of a surge in hunger in the war-torn country.

"From January, eight million will receive a reduced food ration, while five million at immediate risk of slipping into famine conditions will remain on a full ration," the UN agency said in a statement.