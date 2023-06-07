UrduPoint.com

UN Agency Starts Sending Clean Water To People Affected By Kakhovka Dam Breach

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2023 | 01:10 AM

UN Agency Starts Sending Clean Water to People Affected by Kakhovka Dam Breach

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday that it has started to send drinking water supplies to people affected by the partial destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, which caused massive flooding in nearby residential areas. 

"With vital infrastructure severely damaged and an environmental disaster looming, IOM is bringing clean water supplies to areas receiving evacuated people and working with the Government of Ukraine to assess what additional support may be needed in the coming days and weeks," the organization said in a statement.

IOM added that waterborne diseases pose a serious risk to those exposed to floods near the Kahovka.

"IOM is ready to support infection prevention and control measures, for example, through the distribution of cholera kits," it said.  

The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged by shelling overnight from Monday to Tuesday. The shelling did not destroy the plant's dam completely but caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the shelling. Authorities in some of the affected areas have started evacuating the population.

