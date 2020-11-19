UN Agency Warns 2020 Might Mark Record Low Refugee Resettlement Level Amid COVID-19

The resettlement levels of refugees throughout 2020 risk becoming the lowest in history if countries fail to take in more refugees before the year-end, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said in a press release on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The resettlement levels of refugees throughout 2020 risk becoming the lowest in history if countries fail to take in more refugees before the year-end, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said in a press release on Thursday.

�"We are dealing with a disappointingly low resettlement ceiling to begin with - a quota of less than 50,000 for the entire year - and this was further impacted by COVID-19 delaying departures and pausing some states' resettlement programs," UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Protection Gillian Triggs said, as quoted in the press release.

According to the agency, only 15,425 refugees were resettled in the period from January-September, as opposed to 50,086 in the same period last year.

The majority (41 percent) came from Syria, followed by 16 percent from Congo.

�"Current rates point to one of the lowest levels of resettlement witnessed in almost two decades. This is a blow for refugee protection and for the ability to save lives and protect those most at risk," Triggs said.

UNHCR said it had kept its resettlement operations running despite COVID-19, submitting resettlement files for more than 31,000 refugees.

The agency called on states to scale up the resettlement of refugees before the year-end and maintain resettlement quotas for 2021.