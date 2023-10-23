Open Menu

UN Agency Warns It Will Run Of Fuel In 3 Days In Gaza, Disrupting Relief Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2023 | 08:00 AM

UN agency warns it will run of fuel in 3 days in Gaza, disrupting relief operations

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) More humanitarian aid trickled into the Gaza Strip on Sunday, but the U.N. relief agency for Palestinian refugees warned that it would run out of fuel by Wednesday, complicating further assistance amid ongoing Israeli aerial attacks on the enclave and the looming threat of Israel's ground invasion.

Lazzarini warned that “without fuel, we will fail the people of Gaza whose needs are growing by the hour, under our watch,” adding, “this cannot and should not happen.”

He appealed to “all parties and those with influence over them” to immediately allow fuel supplies into Gaza and to ensure that it is strictly used to prevent humanitarian operations from collapsing.

Although he welcomed the entry of the first humanitarian convoy into Gaza on Saturday, Mr. Lazzarini said it was “far from enough", stressing the need for sustained aid.

UNRWA also published its latest situation report on Sunday, which revealed that 13 more staff members have been killed since the conflict began, bringing the total to 29, while a further 17 have been injured.

In a post on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, UNRWA noted that half of those killed were teachers. “As an Agency, we are devastated. We are grieving with each other and with the families,” it said.

The report also documented that 12 displaced people sheltering at UNRWA schools have been killed, and nearly 180 injured.

Related Topics

Injured Israel Social Media Twitter Gaza Sunday Post From Refugee

Recent Stories

Salem bin Abdulrahman visits ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ campaign at ECS

7 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of the Netherlands review r ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of the Netherlands review regional developments

7 hours ago
 With the participation of 10,100 volunteers, 25,00 ..

With the participation of 10,100 volunteers, 25,000 relief packages prepared, 55 ..

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber welcomes nearly 5,000 new member c ..

Sharjah Chamber welcomes nearly 5,000 new member companies in 2023

10 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Prime Mini ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Prime Minister of Singapore

10 hours ago
 Prime Minister of Singapore visits Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

Prime Minister of Singapore visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

10 hours ago
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Singaporean ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Singaporean PM at Wahet AL Karama

10 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends mass wedding ceremony

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends mass wedding ceremony

10 hours ago
 2nd Digital Publishing Forum begins Wednesday in D ..

2nd Digital Publishing Forum begins Wednesday in Dubai

13 hours ago
 19th International Education Show concludes record ..

19th International Education Show concludes recording 25,000+ visitors

13 hours ago
 DP World signs 30-year concession to operate multi ..

DP World signs 30-year concession to operate multi-purpose Dar Es Salaam Port in ..

13 hours ago
 UAE President and Singaporean Prime Minister discu ..

UAE President and Singaporean Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

14 hours ago

More Stories From World