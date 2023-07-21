UN Agenda Does Not Address Creation of Military Blocs as Main Reason of Present Crisis

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The United Nations strategy New Agenda for Peace does not address the creation of military-political blocs, which is main driver of the present geopolitical crisis, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the world body Anna Evstigneeva said.

"We would like to particularly highlight those parts of the agenda that speak of collective and therefore, indivisible security. The security of some states within military-political blocs cannot come at the expense of others .

.. This dilemma is also at the heart of the large-scale crisis we are facing now," Evstigneeva said on Thursday. "We regret, however, that there was no place in the New Agenda for Peace to analyze the reasons that led to it."

Evstigneeva said that diplomacy should be the main driving force in international relations.

The New Agenda for Peace was formulated to address a number of challenges facing the world and focuses on the underlying forces and influencing parties that drive conflict in order to achieve peace.