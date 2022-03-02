UN Agrees To Create Binding Global Treaty On Plastic Trash
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The United Nations on Wednesday agreed to start negotiating a world-first global treaty on plastic pollution in what has been hailed a watershed moment for the planet.
Nearly 200 nations at the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi unanimously agreed to create an intergovernmental committee to negotiate and finalise a legally binding plastics treaty by 2024.