UN Agrees To Create Binding Global Treaty On Plastic Trash

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The United Nations on Wednesday agreed to start negotiating a world-first global treaty on plastic pollution in what has been hailed a watershed moment for the planet.

Nearly 200 nations at the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi unanimously agreed to create an intergovernmental committee to negotiate and finalise a legally binding plastics treaty by 2024.

