UN Ahead of Putin-Biden Summit Says 'Encourages' Meetings Between UNSC Members - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) UN spokesman Farhan Haq told Sputnik ahead of the summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden in Geneva the organization always encourages meetings among the UN Security Council member states.

"We'll wait to see what happens from that meeting," Haq said on Tuesday. "We always encourage meetings among the leaders of the member states, including the members of the Security Council."